Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 616,770 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 13,702 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $39,023,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 68.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the first quarter valued at $485,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Preferred Bank during the second quarter valued at $565,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Preferred Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $68.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.82 and its 200 day moving average is $64.30. Preferred Bank has a fifty-two week low of $32.87 and a fifty-two week high of $71.00.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 37.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

