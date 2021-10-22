Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $36.66 Million Stock Position in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 985,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.71% of German American Bancorp worth $36,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in German American Bancorp by 4.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,403,000 after buying an additional 53,150 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,493 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 419,934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,622,000 after acquiring an additional 10,670 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of German American Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $576,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

GABC stock opened at $39.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 0.78. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.19 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $53.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

