Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) by 4.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,287,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 4.58% of AdvanSix worth $38,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3,961.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 134,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 829.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Get AdvanSix alerts:

Shares of ASIX stock opened at $44.35 on Friday. AdvanSix Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $45.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.73.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.45. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $437.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.80 million. As a group, research analysts predict that AdvanSix Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded AdvanSix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

About AdvanSix

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.