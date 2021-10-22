Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL) by 25.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 704,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,307 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vericel were worth $37,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCEL. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 9.3% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 66,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 19.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,725,000 after buying an additional 142,018 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 413,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,884,000 after buying an additional 24,530 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 0.9% during the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 62,799 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Vericel by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vericel alerts:

Shares of VCEL stock opened at $50.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.96 and a beta of 2.08. Vericel Co. has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $68.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.18 and a 200 day moving average of $54.03.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $39.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business’s revenue was up 97.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VCEL shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Vericel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

In other news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total value of $244,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.