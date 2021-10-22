Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Position Boosted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 1,440.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,523 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $12,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 180.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 7,450,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,049,316,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792,073 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,540,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,343,744,000 after buying an additional 700,660 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,119,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,673,110,000 after buying an additional 382,954 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,637,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $547,257,000 after buying an additional 378,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adelante Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,049,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.15, for a total transaction of $53,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 350 shares in the company, valued at $53,952.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,735 shares in the company, valued at $9,798,332.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,884 shares of company stock worth $33,906,264. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DLR has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.91.

Shares of DLR stock opened at $154.78 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.65 and a 12 month high of $168.30. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 billion, a PE ratio of 86.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $155.12 and a 200-day moving average of $153.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

