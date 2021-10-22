Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $112.00 to $131.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $131.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $102.80.

FANG stock opened at $108.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Diamondback Energy has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $114.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.53.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,645,853 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,938,439,000 after purchasing an additional 357,012 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,302,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,061,212,000 after acquiring an additional 397,748 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $784,588,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,329,075 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $969,798,000 after acquiring an additional 62,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,187,580 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $393,115,000 after acquiring an additional 390,610 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

