Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Buys £9,250 in Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) insider Gotthard Haug acquired 2,500 shares of Dialight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,250 ($12,085.18).
Shares of LON:DIA opened at GBX 373 ($4.87) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Dialight plc has a 1 year low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £121.64 million and a PE ratio of -25.37.
Dialight Company Profile
