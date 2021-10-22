Dialight plc (LON:DIA) Insider Buys £9,250 in Stock

Dialight plc (LON:DIA) insider Gotthard Haug acquired 2,500 shares of Dialight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 370 ($4.83) per share, for a total transaction of £9,250 ($12,085.18).

Shares of LON:DIA opened at GBX 373 ($4.87) on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 320.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Dialight plc has a 1 year low of GBX 228 ($2.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 380 ($4.96). The firm has a market capitalization of £121.64 million and a PE ratio of -25.37.

Dialight Company Profile

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting, and Signals & Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; and wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

