Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DLAKY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $11.96 target price on Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. HSBC started coverage on Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.98.

Shares of DLAKY opened at $6.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.35. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a negative return on equity of 198.47% and a negative net margin of 44.35%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 476,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 23,163 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Deutsche Lufthansa worth $5,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG engages in the provision of passenger, freight, and cargo airline services. It operates through the following segments: Network Airlines, Eurowings, Logistics, Maintenance Repair Overhaul, Catering and Additional Businesses and Group Functions. The Network Airlines segment comprises Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS, and Austrian Airlines.

