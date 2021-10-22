Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Rightmove (LON:RMV)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their hold rating on shares of Rightmove (LON:RMV) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rightmove to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 455 ($5.94) to GBX 710 ($9.28) in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Rightmove from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a sell rating and issued a GBX 555 ($7.25) target price on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rightmove has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 626.86 ($8.19).

LON:RMV opened at GBX 711.40 ($9.29) on Tuesday. Rightmove has a 1 year low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 1 year high of GBX 767.80 ($10.03). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 706.29 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 658.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.43.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.26%.

About Rightmove

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

