Deutsche Bank AG Sells 348,118 Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its holdings in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 190,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 348,118 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust were worth $868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the first quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 4,295.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 27,146 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 8.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 495,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 38,803 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 40.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 47,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 34.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 23,247 shares during the last quarter.

In other Ashford Hospitality Trust news, CEO J Robison Hays III purchased 7,500 shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AHT. B. Riley lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $50.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Ashford Hospitality Trust from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research note on Sunday, August 1st.

NYSE AHT opened at $13.18 on Friday. Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.22 and a 1-year high of $77.90. The firm has a market cap of $398.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests in the hospitality industry. The firm’s investments include direct hotel investments, mezzanine financing through origination or acquisition, first mortgage financing through origination or acquisition, sale-leaseback transactions and other hospitality transactions.

