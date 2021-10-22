Deutsche Bank AG Sells 249 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 14,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 223.0% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 332,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,254,000 after acquiring an additional 229,343 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 299.6% during the second quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. Kelman Lazarov Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the second quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 103,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $80.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.85. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $82.63.

