Deutsche Bank AG Lowers Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its stake in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 4.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,644 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rite Aid were worth $842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Rite Aid by 300.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Rite Aid by 20.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Rite Aid by 222.2% during the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.03% of the company’s stock.

In other Rite Aid news, VP Jocelyn Z. Konrad sold 28,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total transaction of $437,681.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 95,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,902.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $795.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.83 and a 200 day moving average of $17.13.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Rite Aid had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Rite Aid’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Rite Aid from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rite Aid in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corp. engages in the ownership and management of retail drug stores. It operates through following segments: Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment includes branded and generic prescription drugs, health and beauty aids, personal care products, and walk-in retail clinics.

