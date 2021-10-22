Deutsche Bank AG Has $875,000 Position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 19,271.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,754 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,683 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 16.8% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 25.1% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $61.76 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $59.01 and a 12 month high of $63.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.05.

