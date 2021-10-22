Deutsche Bank AG Has $802,000 Stock Position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI)

Deutsche Bank AG trimmed its position in Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,981 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Southside Bancshares worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Southside Bancshares by 10.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,627,000 after purchasing an additional 53,262 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 419,670 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,162,000 after buying an additional 6,424 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 278,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,726,000 after buying an additional 96,298 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 242,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,283,000 after buying an additional 82,749 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Southside Bancshares by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,903,000 after buying an additional 11,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Southside Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ SBSI opened at $38.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Southside Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.27 and a 52 week high of $43.69.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.04). Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. The company had revenue of $59.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Southside Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.01%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Southside Bancshares Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Southside Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southside Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.