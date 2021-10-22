Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Receives $90.75 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.95.

Several research firms have weighed in on DEN. Roth Capital cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. MKM Partners began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Denbury in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Denbury from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Denbury during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Denbury during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000.

Denbury stock traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $78.00. 538,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,519. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $65.82. Denbury has a 52 week low of $15.96 and a 52 week high of $81.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 70.74% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. The business had revenue of $301.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.30 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Denbury

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

