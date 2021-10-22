DeltaChain Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar. One DeltaChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DeltaChain has a market cap of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000471 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.05 or 0.00467051 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000165 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000076 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001112 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $608.98 or 0.01001315 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003185 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000055 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DeltaChain (CRYPTO:DELTA) is a coin. It launched on March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.