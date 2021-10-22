Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) Shares Purchased by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC increased its stake in shares of Delta Apparel, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 211,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 35,948 shares during the quarter. Delta Apparel makes up 3.7% of Western Standard LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in Delta Apparel were worth $6,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 546,823 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 277,011 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,178,000 after acquiring an additional 59,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 186,719 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 152.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 93,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after acquiring an additional 56,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Delta Apparel by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

DLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Delta Apparel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Delta Apparel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of DLA stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $25.50. 4,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,166. The company has a market cap of $177.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Delta Apparel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.22 and a 1-year high of $35.26.

Delta Apparel (NYSEAMERICAN:DLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The textile maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $118.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.00 million. Delta Apparel had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 4.20%. As a group, analysts expect that Delta Apparel, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Apparel Company Profile

Delta Apparel, Inc engages in the design, merchandise, and marketing of lifestyle branded active wear apparel and headwear. It operates through the segments Delta Group and Salt Life Group segments. The Delta Group segment comprises of the business units DTG2Go, Delta Activewear, and Soffe, which are primarily focused on core activewear styles.

