DeFi Yield Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $893,271.00 (DYP)

DeFi Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:DYP) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 22nd. In the last seven days, DeFi Yield Protocol has traded 10% higher against the US dollar. DeFi Yield Protocol has a market cap of $6.42 million and $893,271.00 worth of DeFi Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeFi Yield Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000697 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001645 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001798 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.43 or 0.00071457 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.80 or 0.00073707 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $65.60 or 0.00107919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,727.47 or 0.99906546 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,937.03 or 0.06477051 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00022336 BTC.

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Profile

DeFi Yield Protocol was first traded on October 4th, 2020. DeFi Yield Protocol’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,143,787 coins. DeFi Yield Protocol’s official message board is dypfinance.medium.com . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @dypfinance . DeFi Yield Protocol’s official website is dyp.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The DeFi Yield Protocol is developing a platform that allows anyone to provide liquidity and to be rewarded with Ethereum. At the same time, the platform maintains both token price stability as well as secure and simplified DeFi for end users by integrating a DYP anti-manipulation feature. “

DeFi Yield Protocol Coin Trading

