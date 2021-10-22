Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

DBTX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Decibel Therapeutics from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Decibel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $26.00.

DBTX stock opened at $7.38 on Thursday. Decibel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.18 and a 1-year high of $24.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.20.

Decibel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DBTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.10). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Decibel Therapeutics will post -1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anna Trask sold 5,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.55, for a total transaction of $40,498.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Laurence Reid acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $76,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 25,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,486.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Decibel Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Decibel Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $114,000. 71.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Decibel Therapeutics Company Profile

Decibel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in discovering and developing transformative treatments for hearing and balance disorders. Its product candidates and programs focuses on three areas, such as Gene Therapies for Congenital, Monogenic Hearing Loss designed to restore functional cells within the cochlea to address hearing disorders caused by single gene mutations; Gene Therapies for Hair Cell Regeneration designed to replace lost hair cells within the inner ear to address acquired hearing loss and balance disorders; and Otoprotection Therapeutic in clinical development to prevent hearing loss in cancer patients undergoing chemotherapy with cisplatin.

