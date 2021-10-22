DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Hits New 52-Week High at $94.40

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $94.40 and last traded at $93.76, with a volume of 17849 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.86.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DBSDY. Zacks Investment Research cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get DBS Group alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.15.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.924 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.99%. DBS Group’s payout ratio is 70.48%.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.