DAV Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.57 Million (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One DAV Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DAV Coin has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. DAV Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.57 million and $1.41 million worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DAV Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00042230 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,697.97 or 1.00009256 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $192.55 or 0.00317264 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.26 or 0.00056455 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005572 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000040 BTC.

DAV Coin Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. It launched on October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 693,650,813 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network

According to CryptoCompare, “DAV is an open source transportation platform. It provides the users with a decentralized marketplace where he can buy or sell transportations services. The DAV protocol links the vehicles, users, and service providers by giving them the tools to discover, communicate, and transact with each other. The DAV token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. It is a utility token used to pay for transportation services on the DAV platform. “

DAV Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAV Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAV Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAV Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.