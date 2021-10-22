Dash Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $314.12 Million (DASH)

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 21st. Dash has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion and approximately $314.12 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dash coin can currently be bought for $202.19 or 0.00319578 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Dash has traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008964 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002303 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00006311 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dash Coin Profile

Dash (DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,390,286 coins. The official message board for Dash is www.dash.org/forum . The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

