Danaher (NYSE:DHR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS.

Shares of Danaher stock traded up $2.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $313.40. The stock had a trading volume of 118,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,399,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $223.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.61, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $316.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $280.88. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96.

Get Danaher alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,140,329.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Danaher stock. Camden National Bank grew its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price target on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.00.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?



Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.