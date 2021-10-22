Danaher (NYSE:DHR) PT Raised to $355.00 at Barclays

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DHR. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark started coverage on Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America raised their target price on Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.00.

Shares of DHR traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $311.39. 28,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.30 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Danaher will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total value of $3,492,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,128,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 1st quarter worth $110,687,000. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 19,504 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,390,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

