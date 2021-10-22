Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Taurus Asset Management LLC

Taurus Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 166,642 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up 4.7% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $44,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHR. Camden National Bank raised its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its position in shares of Danaher by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 13,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Danaher by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,717 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 80,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.67.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $310.69. 16,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,399,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $221.80 billion, a PE ratio of 41.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $316.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.88. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $211.22 and a twelve month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

In other Danaher news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,977. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

