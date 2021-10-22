D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $11.05 Per Share

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for D.R. Horton in a report released on Tuesday, October 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Weintraub now anticipates that the construction company will earn $11.05 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $11.20. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for D.R. Horton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.32 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DHI. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $129.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James upgraded D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.06.

Shares of D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.22 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $90.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.30. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $64.32 and a 52 week high of $106.89. The stock has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 14.06% and a return on equity of 28.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 2,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $217,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHI. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth approximately $129,486,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 94.0% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,591,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,532 shares in the last quarter. Appaloosa LP acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $103,825,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter valued at $87,924,000. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter valued at $91,874,000. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

