Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) SVP Sells $714,049.46 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total transaction of $714,049.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

CYTK stock opened at $36.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $39.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 269.48% and a negative return on equity of 179.39%. Equities analysts forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,488,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,991,000 after buying an additional 4,646,979 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cytokinetics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,250,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,123,000 after buying an additional 108,816 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C grew its position in Cytokinetics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,561,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,569,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP grew its position in Cytokinetics by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 565,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cytokinetics by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,706,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About Cytokinetics

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.