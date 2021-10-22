CustomContractNetwork Price Reaches $0.0000 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 51.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 22nd. During the last week, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 88% against the U.S. dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $63,878.31 and $47.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CustomContractNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $192.29 or 0.00317670 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000467 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000093 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork (CRYPTO:CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . CustomContractNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

