CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.000-$ for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CURO Group also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.080-$0.120 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of CURO Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CURO Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of CURO Group from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

NYSE:CURO opened at $18.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.22. CURO Group has a 52-week low of $7.32 and a 52-week high of $20.81. The company has a market cap of $759.00 million, a PE ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a current ratio of 5.05.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.00 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 33.91%. On average, research analysts predict that CURO Group will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. CURO Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

In other news, Director Michael Mcknight sold 26,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $437,181.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $721,460.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 119,897 shares of company stock worth $2,100,085 over the last three months. Insiders own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CURO Group stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,442 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CURO Group were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.37% of the company’s stock.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands.

