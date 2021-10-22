CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVAC. Berenberg Bank set a $123.00 target price on shares of CureVac and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CureVac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CureVac in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get CureVac alerts:

Shares of CureVac stock opened at $40.18 on Friday. CureVac has a 12-month low of $37.54 and a 12-month high of $151.80. The company has a current ratio of 5.61, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion and a PE ratio of -35.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,518,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CureVac by 231.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,867,000. Institutional investors own 7.21% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.