CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target Raised to $40.00 at Susquehanna

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CSX. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, September 24th. TD Securities raised shares of CSX from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CSX from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $36.35.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $35.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.94. CSX has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $35.89.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that CSX will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 220.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

