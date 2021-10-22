CryptoBonusMiles Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 22nd. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market cap of $645,849.24 and approximately $4,026.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded down 9.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00046898 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002487 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.07 or 0.00210649 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.37 or 0.00104221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00010985 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

