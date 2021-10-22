CryptEx One Day Trading Volume Hits $8,849.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 22nd. CryptEx has a market cap of $1.48 million and $8,849.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptEx coin can currently be purchased for $17.37 or 0.00027820 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptEx has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,538.70 or 1.00173853 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35.17 or 0.00056335 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00050459 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 88.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00008260 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.18 or 0.00674639 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004361 BTC.

CryptEx Coin Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

CryptEx Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

