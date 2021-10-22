Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Earns Buy Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cryoport from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cryoport from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.50.

NASDAQ:CYRX opened at $76.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.49, a current ratio of 10.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.02 and a beta of 0.89. Cryoport has a fifty-two week low of $39.10 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.71.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $56.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.23 million. Cryoport had a positive return on equity of 2.35% and a negative net margin of 18.85%. Research analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cryoport news, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 49,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $3,379,448.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Freeze Parent L.P. Blackstone sold 335,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $20,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,492 shares of company stock valued at $25,819,710. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,588 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,681 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,344 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 22,517 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Cryoport by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,027 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

