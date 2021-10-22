Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.31-7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.06. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.952-5.997 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.66 billion.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.890 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.58.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $178.74. The stock had a trading volume of 18,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,020. The company has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a PE ratio of 68.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Crown Castle International has a fifty-two week low of $146.15 and a fifty-two week high of $204.62.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

In related news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,273.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $191.52 per share, for a total transaction of $804,384.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares in the company, valued at $27,148,917.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

