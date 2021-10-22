Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Price Target Raised to $221.00 at Barclays

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) had its target price upped by analysts at Barclays from $215.00 to $221.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.64% from the stock’s current price.

CCI has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Crown Castle International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered Crown Castle International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.58.

Shares of CCI traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $178.74. The company had a trading volume of 18,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,020. Crown Castle International has a twelve month low of $146.15 and a twelve month high of $204.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.88 and its 200-day moving average is $188.77. The company has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of Crown Castle International stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,445,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588,394 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 40,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 7,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Crown Castle International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 69,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 90.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

