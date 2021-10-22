Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.780-$6.890 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Crown Castle International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.310-$7.410 EPS.

Shares of Crown Castle International stock traded down $0.54 on Friday, hitting $177.40. The stock had a trading volume of 8,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,020. Crown Castle International has a 52-week low of $146.15 and a 52-week high of $204.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $76.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $185.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.77.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 18.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Crown Castle International will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Crown Castle International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.33. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.47%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Crown Castle International from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $192.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Crown Castle International from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Crown Castle International from $207.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut Crown Castle International from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Crown Castle International in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set an underperform rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.55.

In other news, Director J Landis Martin bought 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $191.52 per share, with a total value of $804,384.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 141,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,148,917.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total value of $766,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,273.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Crown Castle International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 856,986 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.21% of Crown Castle International worth $1,860,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crown Castle International Company Profile

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

