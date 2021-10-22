CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stake Lifted by Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,521 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,739 shares during the quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $3,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.3% during the second quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,304,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,443,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2,612.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 305,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 294,036 shares during the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 123,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in CrowdStrike by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,017,000 after purchasing an additional 40,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael J. Carpenter sold 128,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.94, for a total value of $33,700,493.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.58, for a total transaction of $1,159,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 291,749 shares of company stock worth $75,884,874 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD stock traded down $2.00 on Friday, reaching $282.10. 77,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,703,397. The company has a market cap of $64.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $257.61 and a 200-day moving average of $238.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $118.10 and a one year high of $289.24.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $337.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.53 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.34% and a negative return on equity of 13.86%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $305.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $290.33.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cloud-delivered solution for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

