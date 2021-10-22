Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Rating Reiterated by Stifel Nicolaus

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $157.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $151.00. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.65% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Crocs from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.00.

CROX stock opened at $148.60 on Friday. Crocs has a 1 year low of $50.55 and a 1 year high of $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.52.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The company had revenue of $625.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crocs will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total transaction of $1,202,809.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,378,667.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock worth $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CROX. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in Crocs by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 95,231 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 47,029 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Crocs by 495.4% during the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 88,639 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,329,000 after buying an additional 73,751 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Crocs by 30.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 200,300 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $23,339,000 after buying an additional 46,543 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Crocs by 140.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,019 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,172,000 after acquiring an additional 117,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Crocs in the first quarter valued at approximately $803,000. 91.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

