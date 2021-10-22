Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Price Target Increased to $215.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $212.00 to $215.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crocs from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $166.00.

CROX stock opened at $148.60 on Thursday. Crocs has a 52 week low of $50.55 and a 52 week high of $163.18. The company has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $143.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. The business’s revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crocs will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total value of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 8,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,345,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CROX. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,732,339 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $139,367,000 after buying an additional 1,027,797 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Crocs by 1,844.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 699,954 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $56,311,000 after buying an additional 663,949 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Crocs by 69.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,042,257 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $121,444,000 after buying an additional 426,896 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crocs by 727.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 372,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,203,000 after buying an additional 327,533 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Crocs by 1,586.3% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 303,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,407,000 after buying an additional 285,854 shares during the period. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

