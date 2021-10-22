Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.59 EPS

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.59, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $625.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.75 million. Crocs had a net margin of 35.35% and a return on equity of 126.41%. Crocs’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:CROX traded up $4.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $152.63. 24,876 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,390,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day moving average of $119.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs has a 1-year low of $50.55 and a 1-year high of $163.18.

Get Crocs alerts:

In other Crocs news, CFO Anne Mehlman sold 2,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.29, for a total transaction of $322,582.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michelle Poole sold 4,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.48, for a total transaction of $604,544.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,677 shares of company stock valued at $5,402,956. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Crocs from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Crocs from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price (up previously from $151.00) on shares of Crocs in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.00.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.