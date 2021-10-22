Critical Comparison: zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) and Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN)

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) and zvelo (OTCMKTS:ZVLO) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get Intellicheck alerts:

This table compares Intellicheck and zvelo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Intellicheck -3.77% -5.20% -4.64% zvelo N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Intellicheck and zvelo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Intellicheck $10.73 million 15.05 $560,000.00 ($0.01) -862.00 zvelo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Intellicheck has higher revenue and earnings than zvelo.

Risk & Volatility

Intellicheck has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, zvelo has a beta of 1.72, meaning that its share price is 72% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Intellicheck and zvelo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Intellicheck 0 0 4 0 3.00 zvelo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Intellicheck currently has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential upside of 59.51%. Given Intellicheck’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Intellicheck is more favorable than zvelo.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Intellicheck shares are held by institutional investors. 6.0% of Intellicheck shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.1% of zvelo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Intellicheck beats zvelo on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc. engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

zvelo Company Profile

Zvelo, Inc. engages in the development of hardware and software products to local area networks. It operates through providing website and dynamic content categorization technologies, URL database, malicious, compromised, inappropriate website detection services, and reputation blocklist solutions. The company was founded by Philip Becker in 1984 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.