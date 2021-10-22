Critical Comparison: SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) versus MoneyLion (NYSE:ML)

MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) and SBI (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for MoneyLion and SBI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyLion 0 0 1 0 3.00 SBI 0 0 0 0 N/A

MoneyLion currently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.18%. Given MoneyLion’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe MoneyLion is more favorable than SBI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.8% of MoneyLion shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyLion and SBI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyLion N/A -174.12% -2.48% SBI 16.50% 13.61% 1.40%

Volatility & Risk

MoneyLion has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SBI has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its share price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MoneyLion and SBI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyLion N/A N/A -$39.27 million N/A N/A SBI $5.11 billion 1.19 $762.32 million $2.80 9.44

SBI has higher revenue and earnings than MoneyLion.

Summary

SBI beats MoneyLion on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyLion

Fusion Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on entering into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc. manages the SBI group which engages in the provision of comprehensive financial services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Asset Management, Biotechnology-related, and Others. The Financial Services segment covers finance-related businesses and the provision of information regarding financial products including securities brokerage, banking services, and life, property and casualty insurance. The Asset Management segment consists of fund management and investment in Internet technology, biotechnology, environmental energy, and finance-related venture companies in Japan and overseas. The Biotechnology-related segment develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and health foods. The Others segment includes housing and real estate businesses such as the development and trading of investment property and the operation of online intermediate services. The company was founded on July 8, 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

