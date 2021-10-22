Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Raises Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 508.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.80 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.64 and a twelve month high of $56.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.52.

