Crestwood Advisors Group LLC Invests $360,000 in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd grew its position in CGI by 6.3% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,292,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $690,709,000 after buying an additional 493,873 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CGI by 19.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,992,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after buying an additional 811,595 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in CGI by 1.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,872,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $350,890,000 after buying an additional 42,658 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CGI by 101.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,820,670 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,407,000 after buying an additional 1,927,984 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in CGI by 5.1% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,015,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,427,000 after buying an additional 146,169 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

GIB has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$129.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC upgraded shares of CGI from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.17.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $92.77 on Friday. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $93.93. The company has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.18.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About CGI

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

