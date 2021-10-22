Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRST. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 410 ($5.36).

CRST opened at GBX 359.04 ($4.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 398.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 716.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £922.45 million and a PE ratio of 15.89. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What is the Nikkei 225 index?    

Analyst Recommendations for Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.