Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST)‘s stock had its “add” rating reissued by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 460 ($6.01) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CRST. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($6.01) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 435 ($5.68) price objective on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 410 ($5.36).

CRST opened at GBX 359.04 ($4.69) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 398.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 716.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of £922.45 million and a PE ratio of 15.89. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

