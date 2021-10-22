Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRST. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 362.20 ($4.73) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 716.63. The company has a market cap of £930.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

About Crest Nicholson

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

