Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) Given “Underweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRST. Peel Hunt reiterated an add rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 375 ($4.90) to GBX 420 ($5.49) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 435 ($5.68) price target on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt restated an add rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Crest Nicholson in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 380 ($4.96) to GBX 450 ($5.88) and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crest Nicholson has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 410 ($5.36).

Shares of LON CRST opened at GBX 362.20 ($4.73) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 398.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 716.63. The company has a market cap of £930.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89. Crest Nicholson has a 12-month low of GBX 208.44 ($2.72) and a 12-month high of GBX 469 ($6.13).

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops and sells apartments, houses, and regeneration schemes, as well as commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

