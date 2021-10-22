Credit Suisse Group Initiates Coverage on Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

BRLT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Brilliant Earth Group in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRLT opened at $12.63 on Monday. Brilliant Earth Group has a 1-year low of $10.63 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

