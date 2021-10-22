Credit Suisse Group Begins Coverage on Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO)

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.90.

Shares of SOVO opened at $14.99 on Monday. Sovos Brands has a 1 year low of $12.64 and a 1 year high of $15.21.

