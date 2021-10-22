Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 14.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Quilter Plc lifted its stake in Credicorp by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 5,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Credicorp by 304.5% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 3,350 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 307,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,768,000 after acquiring an additional 47,778 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $132.75 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a one year low of $88.67 and a one year high of $169.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.21 and a 200 day moving average of $120.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The bank reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by ($0.09). Credicorp had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $924.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.65 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Credicorp Ltd. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is 96.80%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. HSBC raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

